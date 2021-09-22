Wolverine Trading LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENIC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enel Chile by 33.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 82,383 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Enel Chile by 15.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 680,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 91,976 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Enel Chile by 9.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 447,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 40,324 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Enel Chile by 33.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 224,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 56,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enel Chile by 17.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 223,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENIC opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $954.89 million during the quarter. Enel Chile had a positive return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 1.10%.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

