Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Hits Market Cap of $611,085.94

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for approximately $95.91 or 0.00227617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market cap of $611,085.94 and approximately $7,547.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00054080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00125808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00044927 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.