Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on WKHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth about $896,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WKHS stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.41. 20,156,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,428,111. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.69.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.