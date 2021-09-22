Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.02

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 209285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WKHS. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $929.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 24.46.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 520.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

