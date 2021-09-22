Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Sells $2,550,450.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $2,550,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Martin J. Vanderploeg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $2,366,350.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $2,101,575.00.

NYSE:WK traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.62. 371,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.41 and a beta of 1.48. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $156.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

WK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WK. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Workiva by 20.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 414,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,616,000 after acquiring an additional 70,422 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Workiva by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Workiva by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

