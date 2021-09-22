World Asset Management Inc Buys 543 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,856 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $93.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.73. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $97.47.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,522 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,402 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.10.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

