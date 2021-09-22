World Asset Management Inc Has $313,000 Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8,472.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $60,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 181,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,474 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.15 and its 200 day moving average is $102.38. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $125.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

