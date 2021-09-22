World Asset Management Inc Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,012,000 after buying an additional 231,870 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,479,000 after purchasing an additional 250,479 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH stock opened at $158.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.77 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.74 and a 1 year high of $167.75.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.