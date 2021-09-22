World Asset Management Inc Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,272 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 761.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sunrun by 16.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RUN shares. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist decreased their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 2.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $881,852.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $597,911.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,022,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,863 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,847 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

