World Asset Management Inc Sells 162 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 68.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Regency Centers by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

