World Asset Management Inc Sells 236 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 63.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $46.64. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.46%.

NNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

