Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Update

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,700 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 529,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 697,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XIN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 955,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XIN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. 58,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,983. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.57. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $4.12.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

