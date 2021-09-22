XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.20.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of XPeng from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE XPEV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,485,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,160,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.64. XPeng has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 216.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter worth $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the second quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 420.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter worth $84,000. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

