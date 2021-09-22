YAM (YAM) Price Reaches $0.63

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. Over the last week, YAM has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YAM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and approximately $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00052553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00124570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00044216 BTC.

About YAM

YAM (YAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. The official website for YAM is yam.finance . YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

