Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Update

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the August 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS:YZCAY opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DBS Vickers cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

