Ycash (YEC) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, Ycash has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Ycash coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000845 BTC on exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $33,106.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.10 or 0.00272803 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00123957 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00169662 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000963 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,596,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

