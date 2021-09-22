YFValue Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,534.00 (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, YFValue has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. YFValue has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFValue coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00052553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00124570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00044216 BTC.

About YFValue

YFValue (YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

