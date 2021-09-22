Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Post Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will report earnings per share of $2.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59. Air Products and Chemicals posted earnings per share of $2.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $11.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Cowen reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 79.8% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 223,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD opened at $257.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

