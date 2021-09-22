Zacks: Analysts Anticipate High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.06. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). High Tide had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $32.46 million during the quarter.

HITI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of High Tide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of High Tide in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in High Tide in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth about $369,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000.

NASDAQ:HITI opened at $6.25 on Friday. High Tide has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

