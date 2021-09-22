Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $630,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to post sales of $630,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Homology Medicines posted sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year sales of $31.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.50 million to $32.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIXX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Homology Medicines by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 493,007 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,691,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,329,000 after buying an additional 705,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after buying an additional 570,099 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after buying an additional 750,083 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. 57.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.22. 371,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of -0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.