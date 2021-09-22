Zacks: Analysts Anticipate L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to Announce $3.19 EPS

Brokerages expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to post earnings per share of $3.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.28 and the lowest is $3.11. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.89 to $13.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,790,000 after buying an additional 873,057 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,308,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,362,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $219.99 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $235.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.05 and its 200-day moving average is $217.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

