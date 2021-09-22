Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. Luna Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Luna Innovations stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.67. 1,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,901. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.50 million, a P/E ratio of 119.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations in the second quarter worth $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Luna Innovations in the first quarter worth $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Luna Innovations by 455.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Luna Innovations by 17.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

