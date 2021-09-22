Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.52 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will report sales of $5.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.45 billion. Truist Financial reported sales of $5.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.08 billion to $22.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.84 billion to $22.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of TFC traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.76. The stock had a trading volume of 363,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,375. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,544,000 after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,139,000 after buying an additional 205,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

