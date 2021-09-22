Zacks: Analysts Expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $177.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $128,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,957 shares of company stock valued at $224,831. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after buying an additional 132,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after buying an additional 165,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 41,249 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

