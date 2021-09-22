Zacks: Analysts Expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Announce Earnings of $4.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.45 and the lowest is $4.07. Amgen posted earnings per share of $4.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year earnings of $16.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.82 to $16.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $18.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.21 to $20.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $215.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.01 and its 200-day moving average is $239.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

