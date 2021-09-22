Zacks: Analysts Expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Announce Earnings of $4.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.45 and the lowest is $4.07. Amgen posted earnings per share of $4.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year earnings of $16.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.82 to $16.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $18.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.21 to $20.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amgen.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AMGN opened at $215.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.01 and its 200-day moving average is $239.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
