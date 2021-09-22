Zacks: Analysts Expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Cabot Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

COG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Johnson Rice lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,204 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COG stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,271,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,624,249. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

