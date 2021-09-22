Zacks: Analysts Expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will report $9.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.76 billion to $10.11 billion. Chubb reported sales of $10.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $37.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.62 billion to $38.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $39.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.17 billion to $40.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. increased their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

NYSE CB traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.94. The company had a trading volume of 58,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,854. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.46 and its 200 day moving average is $169.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

