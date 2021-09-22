Zacks: Analysts Expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.36. GMS reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Stephens raised GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 22,856 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $1,064,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 279,761 shares of company stock valued at $13,379,692. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in GMS by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in GMS by 142.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in GMS by 1,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMS opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. GMS has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

