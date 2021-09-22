Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to announce $29.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.02 million and the highest is $30.25 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported sales of $19.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year sales of $108.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.93 million to $110.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $147.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a negative net margin of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $828,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

CSSE stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $23.06. 2,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,853. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $374.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

