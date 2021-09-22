Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Post Earnings of $11.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will announce $11.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $11.49 and the highest is $12.02. Credit Acceptance reported earnings per share of $13.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $51.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $50.88 to $52.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $38.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.21 to $40.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. The business had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.57 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%.

CACC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $594.70. 177,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,434. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $266.74 and a twelve month high of $671.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 34.07. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $556.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.94.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 32,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.46, for a total value of $21,010,508.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,151 shares of company stock worth $74,775,926. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

