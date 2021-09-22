Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Elanco Animal Health posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.93. 9,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,803,847. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,276,000 after buying an additional 1,078,211 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 108,721 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

