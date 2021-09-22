Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will announce sales of $143.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.90 million. fuboTV reported sales of $61.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 134.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $568.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $566.63 million to $569.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $925.28 million, with estimates ranging from $869.03 million to $974.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FUBO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

fuboTV stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at $37,960,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

