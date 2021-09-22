Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) to post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IMAC’s earnings. IMAC posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAC will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IMAC.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). IMAC had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million.

IMAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Alliance Securities lowered shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.35 to $1.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of IMAC to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of IMAC opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. IMAC has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $36.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of -2.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAC. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IMAC by 1,145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 509,548 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAC during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAC in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IMAC during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

