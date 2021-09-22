Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $445.97 Million

Brokerages predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will report sales of $445.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $442.30 million and the highest is $452.00 million. Koppers reported sales of $437.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

KOP stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,126. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $642.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. Koppers has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $39.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 103,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 59,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

