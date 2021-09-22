Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Equities analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.28). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3,300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,328,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,415,000 after purchasing an additional 256,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,788,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,644,000 after purchasing an additional 221,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after purchasing an additional 422,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after purchasing an additional 351,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,664,000 after buying an additional 80,576 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

