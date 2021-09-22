Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.75. The Charles Schwab posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $5,189,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 513,260 shares of company stock worth $37,395,889 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.58. The stock had a trading volume of 82,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,290,615. The stock has a market cap of $127.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.18. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $76.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

