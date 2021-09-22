Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to Announce $2.89 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the lowest is $2.74. Acuity Brands reported earnings of $2.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $11.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AYI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.59.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $170.00. The company had a trading volume of 360,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.48 and a 200-day moving average of $173.64. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $194.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Acuity Brands by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.