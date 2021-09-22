Zacks: Brokerages Expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. Duck Creek Technologies reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $87,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $676,630.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 230,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,735.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,190 shares of company stock worth $7,298,888. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,448 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 217.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 88,473 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 162.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 93,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,191. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a PE ratio of -183.85.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

