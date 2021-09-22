Zacks: Brokerages Expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.21. Host Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 236.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.64. 64,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,902,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.39. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

