Zacks: Brokerages Expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Million

Analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to post $1.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the highest is $2.00 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals also posted sales of $1.40 million in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $5.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $6.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $53.55 million, with estimates ranging from $22.05 million to $71.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,809,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,659,000 after acquiring an additional 753,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $110.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.54. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $76.34 and a 52 week high of $186.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.32.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

