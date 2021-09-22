Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.10. Zynga reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

ZNGA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.61. 181,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,373,635. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. Zynga has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,032,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,374.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $127,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,999,084 shares of company stock valued at $32,381,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zynga by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Zynga by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zynga by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,373,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 210,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zynga by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 107,961 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

