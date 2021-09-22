Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CRH (NYSE:CRH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRH. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.04. CRH has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CRH by 21,072.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CRH by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

