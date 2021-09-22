Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $200.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Nasdaq have outperformed the industry in a year. The company has been successful in maximizing opportunities as a technology and analytics provider and growing core marketplace businesses. Focus on growth via acquisitions and organic initiatives, which aided its entry into new markets and helped it gain cross-selling opportunities, bodes well. Intense focus on Market Technology and Information Services businesses also helps the company to explore vast opportunities per its developmental strategies. A strong balance sheet and robust cash position help capitalize on growth opportunities. Nasdaq remains committed to deploy capital effectively by investing in organic growth initiatives. However, escalating expenses due to general and administrative costs weigh on margin expansion. Moreover, the company’s high debt level poses risk. “

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.81.

NDAQ opened at $191.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $199.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.23.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $275,989,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,768,000 after buying an additional 568,168 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after buying an additional 514,553 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,245,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after buying an additional 226,743 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

