Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) to Sell

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvergate Capital Corporation is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank. Silvergate Capital Corporation is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Shares of SI opened at $101.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $187.86. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 2.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $123,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,231 shares of company stock worth $12,214,913 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvergate Capital (SI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.