Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vistra (NYSE:VST) to Sell

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

VST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

VST stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vistra has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistra will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 51.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,561,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,972,000 after acquiring an additional 527,742 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 7.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 8.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 72,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth approximately $909,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Vistra by 6.7% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,200,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

