Zacks Investment Research Lowers DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

Separately, SEB Equities upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

DNBBY stock opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.05.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 35.45%. Equities research analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.