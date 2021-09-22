Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) to Hold

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

NYSE:EC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.14. 668,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ecopetrol will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 9.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 5.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 27.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 7.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

