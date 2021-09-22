Zacks Investment Research Lowers Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) to Hold

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RNLSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, September 17th. HSBC raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Renault has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

