Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) to “Buy”

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heineken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of HEINY stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $53.30. The stock had a trading volume of 25,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,754. Heineken has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.03.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

