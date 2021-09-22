Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) to “Buy”

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyliion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

NYSE HYLN opened at $8.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Hyliion will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $1,165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,472,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,608,772.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $92,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,388.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,625 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hyliion during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Hyliion during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Hyliion during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Hyliion during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

